Left Menu

Reformed Exams: New Era in Indian Education

The Ministry of Education's high-level panel, led by ex-ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan, is soliciting feedback on examination reforms from stakeholders. The aim is to tackle irregularities in exams like NEET and NET, ensure data security, and enhance the overall structure of NTA-managed exams.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:39 IST
Reformed Exams: New Era in Indian Education
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's high-level panel on examination reforms has issued a call for suggestions and feedback from students, parents, and other stakeholders until July 7, Ministry of Education officials announced on Friday.

In light of growing controversies surrounding exam irregularities, the committee led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan has been appointed to recommend reforms. The focus areas include strengthening data security protocols and reviewing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) structure and operations.

The committee will be accepting input from stakeholders via the mygov platform between June 27 and July 7, 2024, confirmed a senior Ministry of Education official. This move follows a series of allegations involving exam misconduct, specifically targeting medical entrance NEET and PhD entrance NET. Recent controversies led to the cancellation of UGC-NET and other exams as a precautionary measure.

The panel comprises notable figures including former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria and IIT Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal. They are tasked with scrutinizing existing security protocols for exam processes and recommending enhancements to ensure system integrity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024