Reformed Exams: New Era in Indian Education

The Centre's high-level panel on examination reforms has issued a call for suggestions and feedback from students, parents, and other stakeholders until July 7, Ministry of Education officials announced on Friday.

In light of growing controversies surrounding exam irregularities, the committee led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan has been appointed to recommend reforms. The focus areas include strengthening data security protocols and reviewing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) structure and operations.

The committee will be accepting input from stakeholders via the mygov platform between June 27 and July 7, 2024, confirmed a senior Ministry of Education official. This move follows a series of allegations involving exam misconduct, specifically targeting medical entrance NEET and PhD entrance NET. Recent controversies led to the cancellation of UGC-NET and other exams as a precautionary measure.

The panel comprises notable figures including former AIIMS Delhi director Randeep Guleria and IIT Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal. They are tasked with scrutinizing existing security protocols for exam processes and recommending enhancements to ensure system integrity.

