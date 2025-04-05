Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump’s DEI Cuts

The U.S. Supreme Court permitted the Trump administration to implement cuts to teacher training grants, a move challenged by Democratic-led states for undermining diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. This decision paused a lower court's order to reinstate funding amid ongoing litigation.

Updated: 05-04-2025 02:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given the Trump administration the green light to proceed with significant cuts to teacher training grants, a controversial move aimed at reducing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The decision is a setback for eight Democratic-led states challenging the policy.

The court's move halts a prior ruling by U.S. District Judge Myong Joun, who had mandated the Department of Education to reinstate funds. The states argue that the administration's cuts to teacher training programs violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

Grant funds were cut with the justification of eliminating programs the administration deemed as promoting 'divisive' ideologies. The move is part of broader efforts by Trump and his advisors, like Elon Musk, to streamline the federal workforce, ostensibly reshaping government operations.

