Vigil for Justice: Venezuelans Deported Amid Gang Allegations

Relatives of deported Venezuelans held a vigil demanding due process in front of murals in Caracas, as they face accusations of being gang members in the U.S. Artistic individuals, including singer Arturo Suarez, are caught in legal limbo, with ICE controversially involved in their deportation to El Salvador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:06 IST
Amid vibrant murals capturing their faces, friends and family of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador's maximum security prison gathered in Caracas. They demanded transparency and due process after U.S. authorities accused them of participating in gang activities.

Arturo Suarez, a singer striving for his big break in the United States, was arrested alongside friends while working on a music video, his distraught family revealed. They have received no information since his deportation, which has left them anxious.

ICE's controversial deportations have drawn criticism, especially since evidence of criminal histories is lacking. Despite U.S. claims linking the deported to the Tren de Aragua gang, legal experts dispute the validity of such sweeping allegations.

