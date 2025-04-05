Vigil for Justice: Venezuelans Deported Amid Gang Allegations
Relatives of deported Venezuelans held a vigil demanding due process in front of murals in Caracas, as they face accusations of being gang members in the U.S. Artistic individuals, including singer Arturo Suarez, are caught in legal limbo, with ICE controversially involved in their deportation to El Salvador.
Amid vibrant murals capturing their faces, friends and family of Venezuelans deported to El Salvador's maximum security prison gathered in Caracas. They demanded transparency and due process after U.S. authorities accused them of participating in gang activities.
Arturo Suarez, a singer striving for his big break in the United States, was arrested alongside friends while working on a music video, his distraught family revealed. They have received no information since his deportation, which has left them anxious.
ICE's controversial deportations have drawn criticism, especially since evidence of criminal histories is lacking. Despite U.S. claims linking the deported to the Tren de Aragua gang, legal experts dispute the validity of such sweeping allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Vigilance Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking in Kashmir
El Salvador Secures $500M IDB Loan to Drive Structural Reforms and Strengthen Economic Stability
Vigilance Team Nabs Officer in Bribery Scandal
IFC Commits $120 Million to BAC El Salvador to Empower MSMEs, Advance Gender Inclusion, and Promote Green Innovation
Pakistan Confirms Second Case of Mpox in 2023 Amid Health Vigilance