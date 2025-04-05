Left Menu

Deadly Russian Missile Strike Hits President Zelenskiy's Hometown

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, killed at least 16 people, including six children. Despite Russia's claim of targeting a military gathering, the attack on residential areas caused significant casualties. Ukrainian officials urge increased Western pressure on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine resulted in the deaths of at least 16 individuals, including six children. The attack occurred in the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and is among the deadliest launched by Moscow this year.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims the missile targeted a military assembly; however, local officials report substantial damage to residential blocks. Unverified footage shows casualties lying on pavements, as emergency services report more than 50 injured, exacerbating fears of further tolls.

The situation underscores the urgent calls from Ukrainian leaders for increased Western intervention, as President Zelenskiy laments the ongoing civilian toll and calls for decisive global action against continued Russian aggression.

