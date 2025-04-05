Deadly Russian Missile Strike Hits President Zelenskiy's Hometown

In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine resulted in the deaths of at least 16 individuals, including six children. The attack occurred in the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and is among the deadliest launched by Moscow this year.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims the missile targeted a military assembly; however, local officials report substantial damage to residential blocks. Unverified footage shows casualties lying on pavements, as emergency services report more than 50 injured, exacerbating fears of further tolls.

The situation underscores the urgent calls from Ukrainian leaders for increased Western intervention, as President Zelenskiy laments the ongoing civilian toll and calls for decisive global action against continued Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)