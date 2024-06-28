Left Menu

Student Uproar: Protests Against NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET Irregularities Hit Day Three

The protest against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET exams has entered its third day at Jantar Mantar, led by student groups like AISA and KYS. Protestors demand the scrapping of the National Testing Agency and the resignation of the Education Minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:01 IST
The agitation against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET continued on Friday, with several student groups' protests entering their third day of an indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar.

Left-backed student outfit All India Student Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with various other groups, gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against alleged exam rigging by the National Testing Agency. Under the banner 'India against NTA', the demonstrators' demands include the scrapping of the National Testing Agency and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Thursday, the students, including Congress' youth wing Indian Youth Congress (IYC), held a massive demonstration at Jantar Mantar, prompting the police to resort to a lathicharge to disperse the crowd, according to visuals from the protest site. In a separate protest, Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) stormed the NTA headquarters in Okhla and locked the office entrance with an iron lock and chain.

The police have registered a case against NSUI national president Varun Choudhary under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including obstructing a public servant and wrongful confinement, for creating a ruckus at the NTA office. About 60 students, including AISA and KYS members, were detained by police from Jantar Mantar during the protest.

The protests, sparked by alleged irregularities and reports of paper leaks in national level exams conducted by the NTA, began on Wednesday, with demonstrators forced to disperse after 5 pm. They were detained and taken to different police stations for attempting to stage a sit-in overnight.

