ABVP Demands Suspension of ITI Professor for Alleged Student Exploitation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday demanded the suspension of a professor from the Government Industrial Training Institute in Ausa, Latur, accusing her of exploiting and harassing students.

According to a memorandum submitted by the RSS-affiliated students' union to the resident deputy collector, the professor allegedly coerced students into performing household chores, including cleaning toilets, by threatening them with poor grades.

A video showing students clearing garbage at a house, reportedly belonging to the professor, has gone viral on social media, intensifying the outcry.

ABVP leader Sushant Ekorge stated, "The students and parents have brought their complaints to the ITI principal, who failed to take action and seemingly supported the professor. We demand strict punitive measures."

Responding to these allegations, ITI Principal Indira Ranbhidkar mentioned that a memo had been issued to the implicated professor following the complaints. Ranbhidkar added that the professor claimed the students had been summoned to her house to fix a light, and assured that higher authorities are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)