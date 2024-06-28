Kerala Governor Initiates Search for New University Vice Chancellors
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has set up search committees to appoint new vice chancellors for six universities. This decision follows the University Act provisions and a Kerala High Court judgment. The committees have a three-month deadline to make their recommendations, amidst ongoing tension with the state government.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has established search committees for the appointment of vice chancellors for six universities in the state, according to sources from Raj Bhavan.
The governor's secretariat issued notifications on Friday for Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala Agricultural University, and Malayalam University.
The governor exercised his authority as chancellor, as stipulated by the University Act, complying with a December 8, 2022 Kerala High Court judgement. The committees are expected to present their recommendations within three months from the date of notification. The move occurs amidst ongoing tensions between the Raj Bhavan and the Left-led Kerala government over university administration matters. The state government has yet to comment on this latest development.
