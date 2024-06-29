Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Launches Free Coaching Scheme for Construction Workers' Children

The Chhattisgarh government is set to introduce a free coaching scheme from next month for children of registered construction workers. The initiative aims to help them appear in competitive exams. The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will be initially available in ten districts.

Chhattisgarh Launches Free Coaching Scheme for Construction Workers' Children
The Chhattisgarh government is poised to launch a free coaching scheme next month for children of registered construction workers. This initiative is designed to enable them to sit for competitive examinations necessary for employment, officials announced on Saturday.

Under the 'Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramikon Ke Bachchon Hetu Nishulk Coaching Sahaayata Yojana', free coaching for various competitive exams will commence in 10 state districts starting July, according to a statement from the state public relations department.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and executed by the state labour department, the scheme allows the children of construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to benefit, explained labour minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan.

The free coaching is offered for a range of examinations, including those by the state public service commission, Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, and banking and railways sectors, Dewangan noted. The coaching will be available both online and offline, lasting between 4 to 10 months.

Those interested can submit online applications to participate. Initial batches have already formed in Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur, with a high level of interest observed among students, Dewangan added.

