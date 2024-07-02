Left Menu

Ahmedabad University Launches Innovative BxMx Programme to Integrate Undergraduate and Master's Degrees

Ahmedabad University has launched The BxMx Programme, enabling students to pursue a Bachelor's and Master's degree in five years. This initiative aims to integrate diverse educational disciplines, enhancing employability and aligning with the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). The programme offers multiple entry and exit points and various eligibility criteria.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:27 IST
Ahmedabad University is pioneering an innovative educational path with the launch of The BxMx Programme. This unique initiative combines Bachelor's and Master's studies within a five-year timeline, allowing students to diversify their learning and increase employability.

The BxMx Programme aims to build strong humanistic and social competencies that align with contemporary workplace demands, offering flexible employment opportunities and explorative disciplines. By integrating undergraduate and graduate studies, the programme champions the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) that emphasizes multidisciplinary learning and critical thinking skills.

Ahmedabad University stands out as a research-driven liberal education institution, recognized for its contributions and excellence. With multiple entry and exit points in the programme, students can tailor their educational journey while meeting the necessary academic requirements. The introduction of The BxMx Programme underscores Ahmedabad University's commitment to fostering innovative and responsive education systems for tomorrow's workforce.

