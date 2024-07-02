Modi Government Intensifies Efforts to Prevent Exam Paper Leaks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government is working on a war footing to curb incidents of paper leaks in competitive examinations. He emphasized that those responsible for jeopardizing the future of youngsters will face strict consequences.

Modi's remarks came amid a heated debate over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, in exams such as the NEET and NET. The opposition has been vocal about the need for a discussion in Parliament on these issues. Modi responded during a two-day debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint parliamentary sitting, stating that arrests are being made nationwide in connection with the NEET scandal.

The prime minister noted that the president had expressed concerns about paper leaks in her address and reiterated the government's commitment to resolving these issues. He mentioned that the Centre has enacted strict laws and is taking significant steps to reinforce the examination system. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged Modi to facilitate a debate on the NEET issue, pointing out that previous requests for discussion were denied. The government's measures included the removal of National Testing Agency Director General Subodh Singh and the establishment of a high-level panel led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to ensure fair and transparent examinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)