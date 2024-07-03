Left Menu

Consulate General of India in New York Launches Support Platform for Indian Students

The Consulate General of India in New York has introduced a special platform to aid Indian students in finding internships, as well as providing access to legal and medical resources. This initiative aims to support Indian students in the northeastern U.S. states within the Consulate's jurisdiction.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:52 IST
Consulate General of India in New York Launches Support Platform for Indian Students
AI Generated Representative Image

The Consulate General of India in New York has launched a dedicated platform to assist Indian students in securing internship opportunities across various U.S companies. This initiative extends beyond internships, offering valuable resources such as attorney and medical information to support the students. The outreach covers northeastern states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others.

Highlighting its commitment to the Indian diaspora, the Consulate has collaborated with numerous companies willing to consider Indian students for internships. Additionally, renowned attorneys and doctors within the jurisdiction have agreed to offer assistance and consultations, ensuring a comprehensive support system for the students.

This move follows several distressing incidents involving Indian students in U.S. universities. The platform serves as a proactive measure to provide necessary resources and support to the Indian community in the northeastern United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024