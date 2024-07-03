Consulate General of India in New York Launches Support Platform for Indian Students

The Consulate General of India in New York has launched a dedicated platform to assist Indian students in securing internship opportunities across various U.S companies. This initiative extends beyond internships, offering valuable resources such as attorney and medical information to support the students. The outreach covers northeastern states including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and others.

Highlighting its commitment to the Indian diaspora, the Consulate has collaborated with numerous companies willing to consider Indian students for internships. Additionally, renowned attorneys and doctors within the jurisdiction have agreed to offer assistance and consultations, ensuring a comprehensive support system for the students.

This move follows several distressing incidents involving Indian students in U.S. universities. The platform serves as a proactive measure to provide necessary resources and support to the Indian community in the northeastern United States.

