SGT University Partners with UK’s SEG for Innovative Faculty Training Program

SGT University's Centre for Excellence in Andragogical and Pedagogical Sciences has partnered with the UK's Skills and Education Group to offer a three-month faculty training program. The initiative, blending virtual and face-to-face sessions, aims to innovate teaching practices. The program concluded with a ceremony on June 20, 2024.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

SGT University's Centre for Excellence in Andragogical and Pedagogical Sciences (CEAPS) has forged a partnership with the UK's Skills and Education Group (SEG) to launch a three-month faculty training program. The initiative, titled 'Innovative Teaching, Learning, and Assessment Strategies,' commenced on April 11, 2024.

This collaboration incorporates a blend of face-to-face and virtual courses, culminating in assessment meetings on June 19–20. Distinguished UK facilitators Ms. Jo Shirley and Dr. Alison Scott led the sessions, ensuring a dynamic approach to teaching practice.

The program wrapped up with a valedictorian ceremony on June 20. Dignitaries from SEG, including Deputy Chief Executive Scott Forbes, were present to honor the trainees' accomplishments, marking a significant milestone in SGT University's commitment to educational excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

