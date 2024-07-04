SGT University Partners with UK’s SEG for Innovative Faculty Training Program

SGT University's Centre for Excellence in Andragogical and Pedagogical Sciences (CEAPS) has forged a partnership with the UK's Skills and Education Group (SEG) to launch a three-month faculty training program. The initiative, titled 'Innovative Teaching, Learning, and Assessment Strategies,' commenced on April 11, 2024.

This collaboration incorporates a blend of face-to-face and virtual courses, culminating in assessment meetings on June 19–20. Distinguished UK facilitators Ms. Jo Shirley and Dr. Alison Scott led the sessions, ensuring a dynamic approach to teaching practice.

The program wrapped up with a valedictorian ceremony on June 20. Dignitaries from SEG, including Deputy Chief Executive Scott Forbes, were present to honor the trainees' accomplishments, marking a significant milestone in SGT University's commitment to educational excellence.

