Left Menu

Finance Officer Arrested for Bribery at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University

The finance officer of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University, Omkar Ambparkar, was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 81,000 to clear contractor bills. The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted the operation, leading to his capture. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:31 IST
Finance Officer Arrested for Bribery at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the finance officer at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Raigad has been arrested. The officer, identified as Omkar Ambparkar, was allegedly caught seeking and accepting a bribe.

The arrest was executed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), with Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Sashikant Padave revealing that Ambparkar demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear bills of a contractor worth Rs 58 lakh. The demanded amount was later reduced to Rs 81,000.

Further investigations are underway, and Ambparkar is facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case highlights ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within educational institutions.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024