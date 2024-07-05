Finance Officer Arrested for Bribery at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the finance officer at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Raigad has been arrested. The officer, identified as Omkar Ambparkar, was allegedly caught seeking and accepting a bribe.

The arrest was executed by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), with Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Sashikant Padave revealing that Ambparkar demanded Rs 1 lakh to clear bills of a contractor worth Rs 58 lakh. The demanded amount was later reduced to Rs 81,000.

Further investigations are underway, and Ambparkar is facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case highlights ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within educational institutions.