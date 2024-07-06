Left Menu

Successful Start to FMGE 2024: No Incidents Reported

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 commenced without any reported incidents, according to Health Ministry officials. The exam, vital for foreign medical graduates aspiring to practice in India, is being monitored from a command center at NBEMS headquarters in Delhi. Over 35,000 candidates are participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2024 began smoothly on Saturday with no untoward incident reported, according to Health Ministry officials.

A command centre to oversee the examination has been established at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) headquarters in Delhi, officials stated.

'The content was successfully downloaded at all test centres. The examination started at all examination centres smoothly. A team of officers from MHA visited NBEMS HQ. No untoward incidents have been reported,' an official confirmed.

The FMGE is a screening test designed for medical graduates to qualify for practicing medicine in India.

The June 2024 exam for foreign medical graduates is set to be conducted at 71 centers in 50 cities across 21 states, with two time slots: 9 am to 11.30 am and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Officials disclosed that 255 appraisers are assigned to the 71 centers, 53 faculty members have been appointed as flying squads, and the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) has nominated 71 members to visit the exam centers.

Additionally, 42 NBEMS staff are deployed at the centers, with 35,819 candidates scheduled to participate in the exam on Saturday, officials said. A command centre has been established at the NBEMS headquarters in Dwarka, comprising members of the governing body, NBEMS officials, a technical team of 20 TCS officials, and senior police officers to monitor the examination's progress.

All test centres are under live CCTV surveillance, while TCS officials on the ground address operational and logistical issues, officials added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

