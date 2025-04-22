Tragic Double Murder Shocks Thiruvathukkal Community

In a chilling incident that has left the community in shock, a prominent businessman, Vijayakumar, and his wife Meera were discovered brutally murdered in their Thiruvathukkal residence. Police reports detail that the couple's bodies, exhibiting deep wounds, were located in separate rooms, indicating a calculated and malevolent attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind this heinous crime is rooted in personal rivalry, as there are no signs of robbery. An axe, reportedly from the outhouse, was the weapon of choice in the gruesome act. Additionally, the hard disk from the couple's CCTV system is missing, adding a layer of complexity to the case.

Kottayam's Superintendent of Police, Shahul Hameed, has assured the public that the investigation is making progress, with potential leads on the suspect's identity. Despite challenges, authorities are adamant that justice will be served, having intensified searches in various locations, including railway stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)