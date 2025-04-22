Human Chains in Gujarat: A Stand Against Waqf Act and Uniform Civil Code

On Tuesday, Muslim community members took to the streets of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, forming human chains in protest against the recently proposed Waqf (Amendment) Act and Uniform Civil Code.

In Ahmedabad, demonstrators, organized by the 'Gujarat Hitrakshak Samiti,' assembled on both sides of the Nehru Bridge, with separate groups for men and women. Abdul Ahad, one of the organizers, noted the inclusive participation from varied political affiliations, including Congress and AIMIM.

While some protested in the Lal Darwaja area with vocal opposition to the BJP government's policies, Vadodara saw chains on either side of the road in Tandalja, with placards rejecting the acts. Despite local police action detaining 19 demonstrators briefly, the protests underscored the community's resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)