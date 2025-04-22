Left Menu

Human Chains in Gujarat: A Stand Against Waqf Act and Uniform Civil Code

Members of the Muslim community in Ahmedabad and Vadodara organized human chains on Tuesday to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act and Uniform Civil Code. The action, led by the 'Gujarat Hitrakshak Samiti,' saw participants from various political backgrounds, drawing police detention but emphasizing civil rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:14 IST
Human Chains in Gujarat: A Stand Against Waqf Act and Uniform Civil Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Muslim community members took to the streets of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, forming human chains in protest against the recently proposed Waqf (Amendment) Act and Uniform Civil Code.

In Ahmedabad, demonstrators, organized by the 'Gujarat Hitrakshak Samiti,' assembled on both sides of the Nehru Bridge, with separate groups for men and women. Abdul Ahad, one of the organizers, noted the inclusive participation from varied political affiliations, including Congress and AIMIM.

While some protested in the Lal Darwaja area with vocal opposition to the BJP government's policies, Vadodara saw chains on either side of the road in Tandalja, with placards rejecting the acts. Despite local police action detaining 19 demonstrators briefly, the protests underscored the community's resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025