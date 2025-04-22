KKR Falters, GT Triumphs: A Night of Missed Opportunities at Eden Gardens

In the high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stumbled in their chase against Gujarat Titans (GT), failing to reach the target of 199 runs. Despite fielding nine batters, KKR's batting line-up, led by captain Ajinkya Rahane's 50 off 36 balls, could not rise to the occasion.

Cheteshwar Pujara, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, highlighted the Knights' inadequate batting strategy on what he termed not a flat pitch, suggesting that the target should have been lower. A stellar 114-run partnership between Sudharsan and GT captain Shubman Gill laid the foundation for GT's imposing score of 198/3.

While Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan delivered exceptional bowling performances for GT, KKR's efforts fell short. Shubman Gill earned 'Player of the Match' honors for his impressive 90-run performance, solidifying GT's position at the top of the league standings.

