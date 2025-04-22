Tamil Nadu Boosts Employment for Sportspersons in State PSUs
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that 100 more sportspersons, including 25 differently abled, will receive government jobs. Following last year's initiative where 104 sportspersons were employed, the new plan offers roles in PSUs and police, focusing on inclusivity.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu is set to provide more employment opportunities for athletes, with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirming that 100 sportspersons, including 25 differently abled, will be hired in government sectors.
This initiative builds on last year's success, where 104 athletes secured positions, including roles in police departments. The government emphasizes inclusivity and representation through a 3% reservation policy.
The Sports Development Authority has already invited applications for 32 sub-inspector roles, and further recruitment for police constables will follow. Differently abled athletes will also benefit from equal employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
