West Bengal Education Minister Calls for NEET Scrapping, Advocates State-Level Exams
Education Minister Bratya Basu of West Bengal has demanded the abolition of NEET, advocating for state-level entrance exams for medical courses. Basu cited irregularities in NEET and claimed the Centre's approach undermines federalism. He also criticized the handling of the UGC-NET exam, affecting teaching job aspirants.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday called for the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), urging a return to state-conducted medical entrance exams as previously practiced.
Addressing reporters at the pre-counseling fair by the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, Basu cited irregularities in NEET that jeopardize the futures of 23 lakh students.
Basu emphasized that his government has submitted a request to the Centre but has yet to receive a response. He alleged that the Centre's stance undermines the federal structure and ignores opinions from non-BJP state governments.
Additionally, he criticized the mismanagement of the UGC-NET exam, which has disrupted career prospects for many teaching job aspirants.
Discussing student union elections in colleges, Basu announced that the process will begin post-Durga Puja. He encouraged students to pursue courses aligned with emerging digital media trends, indicating the onset of a fourth industrial revolution.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row
Centre Enacts Law to Curb Exam Malpractices Amid NEET-UG and UGC-NET Scams
"BJP is behind paper leaks...": MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari on NEET, UGC-NET issues
UGC-NET Paper Leak: CBI Questions Suspect in Kushinagar
Protests Erupt Over NEET, UGC-NET Irregularities