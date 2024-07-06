Left Menu

West Bengal Education Minister Calls for NEET Scrapping, Advocates State-Level Exams

Education Minister Bratya Basu of West Bengal has demanded the abolition of NEET, advocating for state-level entrance exams for medical courses. Basu cited irregularities in NEET and claimed the Centre's approach undermines federalism. He also criticized the handling of the UGC-NET exam, affecting teaching job aspirants.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Saturday called for the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), urging a return to state-conducted medical entrance exams as previously practiced.

Addressing reporters at the pre-counseling fair by the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, Basu cited irregularities in NEET that jeopardize the futures of 23 lakh students.

Basu emphasized that his government has submitted a request to the Centre but has yet to receive a response. He alleged that the Centre's stance undermines the federal structure and ignores opinions from non-BJP state governments.

Additionally, he criticized the mismanagement of the UGC-NET exam, which has disrupted career prospects for many teaching job aspirants.

Discussing student union elections in colleges, Basu announced that the process will begin post-Durga Puja. He encouraged students to pursue courses aligned with emerging digital media trends, indicating the onset of a fourth industrial revolution.

