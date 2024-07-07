NTA Announces CUET-UG Retest Amid Grievances and Delays

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced it will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if grievances about the initial exam are found valid, officials said on Sunday.

The agency also released the answer key for the CUET-UG, paving the way for results despite delays. Candidates can challenge the answer key until 6 pm on July 9.

A senior NTA official mentioned that grievances regarding the exam, collected up to June 30, are under scrutiny. If deemed genuine, the NTA will re-conduct exams for affected candidates at select centers between July 15 and 19.

While officials did not comment on the specific grievances, candidates have reported time loss and technical issues. Challenges to the answer key will be verified by a panel of subject experts, and results will be based on the revised final answer key. This delay comes amid ongoing controversies over irregularities in other competitive exams like NEET and NET.

Moreover, the CUET-UG faced logistical issues, leading to its first hybrid mode exam cancellation in Delhi a night before it was scheduled. The test was later conducted in the national capital.

The NTA had previously stated that the third edition of CUET-UG would be completed in seven days without score normalization due to single shift exams. For 15 subjects, tests were in pen-paper mode, while 48 subjects had computer-based exams.

Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the exam, aimed at undergraduate admission across 261 universities.

The inaugural exam in 2022 faced technical glitches, leading to scores being normalized. Following controversies, the Centre recently replaced NTA Director General Subodh Singh with a high-level panel led by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan.

Amid ongoing investigations by the CBI, the NEET faces allegations including paper leaks, while the UGC-NET was canceled due to integrity issues.

