Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks World Record in High Jump

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has shattered the world record in the women's high jump, achieving a height of 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old champion from Dnipro eclipsed the previous benchmark set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in 1987 by one centimeter.

'Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics,' Mahuchikh said in an emotional statement.

