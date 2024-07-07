Yaroslava Mahuchikh Breaks World Record in High Jump
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, a 22-year-old Ukrainian athlete, set a new world record in the women's high jump by clearing 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League. She surpassed Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova's 1987 record by one centimeter, marking a historic moment for Ukraine in world athletics.
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has shattered the world record in the women's high jump, achieving a height of 2.10 meters at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday.
The 22-year-old champion from Dnipro eclipsed the previous benchmark set by Bulgaria's Stefka Kostadinova in 1987 by one centimeter.
'Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics,' Mahuchikh said in an emotional statement.
