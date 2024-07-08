India Youth Front Protests Against NEET Exam Irregularities
India Youth Front (IYF) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, including paper leaks. The protest, led by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, follows the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, which saw 24 lakh candidates participating.
India Youth Front (IYF), an umbrella organization uniting youth wings of INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest on Monday at Jantar Mantar against alleged exam irregularities, specifically focusing on the controversial NEET exam. The event follows a press conference held last week by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, who announced the planned demonstration against paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, had approximately 24 lakh candidates in attendance. However, the results announced on June 4 were mired in controversy, with widespread allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, among other irregularities.
Participants in the protest demanded immediate action to address these issues and ensure the integrity of the examination process going forward.
