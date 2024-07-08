Left Menu

India Youth Front Protests Against NEET Exam Irregularities

India Youth Front (IYF) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, including paper leaks. The protest, led by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, follows the NEET-UG exam conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, which saw 24 lakh candidates participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:16 IST
India Youth Front Protests Against NEET Exam Irregularities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India Youth Front (IYF), an umbrella organization uniting youth wings of INDIA bloc parties, staged a protest on Monday at Jantar Mantar against alleged exam irregularities, specifically focusing on the controversial NEET exam. The event follows a press conference held last week by Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, who announced the planned demonstration against paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, had approximately 24 lakh candidates in attendance. However, the results announced on June 4 were mired in controversy, with widespread allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, among other irregularities.

Participants in the protest demanded immediate action to address these issues and ensure the integrity of the examination process going forward.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024