Educators Demand Justice: Teachers Protest at Jantar Mantar
A group of West Bengal educators protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after losing jobs due to a Supreme Court verdict on recruitment irregularities. They demand reinstatement, claiming the SSC failed to distinguish fraudulent from legitimate candidates. Teachers plan to appeal to national leaders for justice and job security.
Educators from West Bengal, recently dismissed due to a Supreme Court ruling, gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to demand their reinstatement. They argue that their removal stems from an inability of the School Service Commission (SSC) to effectively identify fraudulent candidates from legitimate ones.
The protestors—organized under the 'Jogyo Shikkok Shikkhika Adhikar Manch'—aim to reach national leaders, including the President and Prime Minister, hoping for intervention. Teachers, determined to highlight what they describe as a collapse in West Bengal's educational infrastructure, seek both job security and restoration of dignity.
In response, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has filed a petition seeking to extend the tenure of dismissed staff until the recruitment process concludes. This complex situation has drawn criticism from political figures questioning the judiciary's independence and demanding a fair reassessment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
