China Introduces New Import Regulations for Copper and Aluminium Products

China has proposed new draft regulations to adjust import controls for certain copper and aluminium products. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced that the rules will specifically target recycled copper, copper alloy materials, recycled aluminium, and aluminium alloy materials to better regulate their import procedures.

China has put forward draft regulations aimed at modifying import controls for specific copper and aluminium products, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Monday.

The proposed rules are intended to streamline and regulate the import of recycled copper, copper alloy materials, recycled aluminium, and aluminium alloy materials.

