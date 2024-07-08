China Introduces New Import Regulations for Copper and Aluminium Products
China has proposed new draft regulations to adjust import controls for certain copper and aluminium products. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment announced that the rules will specifically target recycled copper, copper alloy materials, recycled aluminium, and aluminium alloy materials to better regulate their import procedures.
