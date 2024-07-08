Left Menu

IIT Madras Collaborates with Tel Aviv University for Water Quality Course

IIT Madras, in partnership with Tel Aviv University and KMCH-Research Foundation, is offering a four-month water quality course. The hybrid course, available through the NPTEL platform, aims to build water literacy and a water map of India. Registrations close on July 20; the course starts on July 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:59 IST
IIT Madras Collaborates with Tel Aviv University for Water Quality Course
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Madras has joined forces with Tel Aviv University and KMCH-Research Foundation to launch a comprehensive water quality course designed to foster water literacy. Spanning four months, the hybrid-mode course is delivered via the NPTEL platform and targets final-year science and engineering students, as well as individuals with a technical background interested in water quality.

The course, which aims to create a global water map contributed by students, includes both theoretical and practical components such as water quality surveys. Successful candidates will receive certification that might count towards their degree programs.

Registration closes on July 20, with the course starting on July 29. Participants can access lectures online, offline, or via recorded sessions. The course is instructed by professors from IIT Madras, Tel Aviv University, and KMCH-Research Foundation, and includes guest lecturers from premier institutions. Key water quality parameters covered in the course include pH, turbidity, and presence of E. coli.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024