IIT Madras Collaborates with Tel Aviv University for Water Quality Course

IIT Madras has joined forces with Tel Aviv University and KMCH-Research Foundation to launch a comprehensive water quality course designed to foster water literacy. Spanning four months, the hybrid-mode course is delivered via the NPTEL platform and targets final-year science and engineering students, as well as individuals with a technical background interested in water quality.

The course, which aims to create a global water map contributed by students, includes both theoretical and practical components such as water quality surveys. Successful candidates will receive certification that might count towards their degree programs.

Registration closes on July 20, with the course starting on July 29. Participants can access lectures online, offline, or via recorded sessions. The course is instructed by professors from IIT Madras, Tel Aviv University, and KMCH-Research Foundation, and includes guest lecturers from premier institutions. Key water quality parameters covered in the course include pH, turbidity, and presence of E. coli.

