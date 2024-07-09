New Appointments Announced for NZ Qualifications Authority Board

Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced three new appointments to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) Board.

Kevin Jenkins will take on the role of Chair of the NZQA Board, while Bill Moran MNZM has been appointed as the Deputy Chair, succeeding Pania Gray, who will continue to serve as a Board member. Additionally, Andrée Atkinson has been appointed as a new Board member. These appointments will be effective from 26 July 2024.

"NZQA plays a vital role in ensuring New Zealand qualifications remain relevant, robust, and credible. The new appointees bring a wealth of experience from both the public and private sectors, enhancing the Board's business, governance, and financial capabilities," said Ms. Stanford.

Ms. Stanford expressed her gratitude to Grant Cleland ONZM and Roger Moses CNZM for their dedicated service to the NZQA Board. She also thanked Pania Gray for her leadership as Acting Board Chair since May. "I look forward to collaborating with the new members as they begin their terms," she added.