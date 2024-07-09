Left Menu

Taiwan's President Bolsters Morale Amid Rising Tensions with China

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's President, inspired air force officers ahead of annual war games, emphasizing historical instances where smaller militaries have triumphed over larger foes. Despite China's frequent military exercises around Taiwan, Taiwan continues modernizing its forces, focusing on 'asymmetric warfare'. The Han Kuang drills aim to simulate real combat due to escalating threats from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:31 IST
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te encouraged air force officers, highlighting historical examples where smaller militaries defeated larger opponents. His remarks come ahead of the annual war games scheduled for later this month.

China, which considers Taiwan its territory, has been conducting regular exercises around the island to pressure Taipei into accepting Beijing's sovereignty claim. In response, Taiwan's military modernization includes 'asymmetric warfare' strategies to enhance mobility and defense.

Addressing the officers in military fatigues at an air base, Lai emphasized that military strength isn't merely about quantity but also strategy and innovation. Taiwan's upcoming Han Kuang exercises are designed to closely simulate real combat, reflecting the growing 'enemy threat' from China.

Lai rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims and has consistently advocated for peace and dialogue, asserting that Taiwan's future should be decided by its people. He reiterated the need for a 'true peace' established through strength, assuring that defense measures are not a preparation for war but a means to secure lasting peace.

