Taiwan's President Bolsters Morale Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te encouraged air force officers, highlighting historical examples where smaller militaries defeated larger opponents. His remarks come ahead of the annual war games scheduled for later this month.

China, which considers Taiwan its territory, has been conducting regular exercises around the island to pressure Taipei into accepting Beijing's sovereignty claim. In response, Taiwan's military modernization includes 'asymmetric warfare' strategies to enhance mobility and defense.

Addressing the officers in military fatigues at an air base, Lai emphasized that military strength isn't merely about quantity but also strategy and innovation. Taiwan's upcoming Han Kuang exercises are designed to closely simulate real combat, reflecting the growing 'enemy threat' from China.

Lai rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims and has consistently advocated for peace and dialogue, asserting that Taiwan's future should be decided by its people. He reiterated the need for a 'true peace' established through strength, assuring that defense measures are not a preparation for war but a means to secure lasting peace.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)