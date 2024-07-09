Dharmendra Pradhan Charts Course for India's School Education in Review Meeting

Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, alongside Minister of State for Education Shri Jayant Chaudhary and key officials, convened today for the inaugural session of the Department of School Education and Literacy's review meeting with States and Union Territories. The meeting focused on outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the next five years to advance school education nationwide.

Minister Pradhan underscored education as a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India, urging collective efforts from States and UTs to achieve this objective. He highlighted the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in enhancing the education ecosystem, aiming to position India as a global knowledge powerhouse with inclusive and quality education for all.

Emphasizing the NEP's directive on education in mother tongue and Indian languages, Minister Pradhan stressed the principles of accessibility, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability in education delivery. He articulated the challenge of preparing youth as global citizens in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, advocating for a balanced education system that blends tradition with future readiness and fosters critical thinking among students.

Minister Pradhan called for collaborative efforts between the Centre and States to strengthen educational frameworks, sharing and scaling best practices across the country. He emphasized the pivotal role of educators in shaping the educational landscape, urging enhanced capacity building to enrich the learning environment.

In his address, Minister Jayant Chaudhary hailed NEP 2020 as a progressive blueprint, emphasizing the importance of increasing Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) and inclusive education for marginalized communities. He highlighted initiatives like PM SHRI and urged states to participate actively.

Secretary Sanjay Kumar outlined the meeting's objectives, focusing on reviewing NEP 2020's implementation, aligning flagship schemes such as Samagra Siksha with policy goals, and charting a strategic roadmap for the next five years.

Key discussions during the meeting encompassed a five-year action plan, infrastructure progress under Samagra Shiksha, and advancements in educational technology and facilities. The gathering also addressed initiatives to upgrade District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) as Centers of Excellence and emphasized the implementation of Tobacco Free Educational Institution (TOFEI) guidelines.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to foster a robust, inclusive education system that prepares India's youth for future challenges while nurturing a deep-rooted connection to learning and growth.