President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Dual Edge of Technological Advances at NISER Graduation

During the 13th graduation ceremony of NISER, President Droupadi Murmu discussed the dual nature of technological advancements. She emphasized the potential of technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 in tackling diseases, while also highlighting ethical challenges. She encouraged graduates to balance scientific progress with societal responsibilities, citing Mahatma Gandhi’s views on ethical science.

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu pointed out the dual edge of technological advancements while addressing the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar.

Highlighting technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, Murmu illustrated how gene editing could solve incurable diseases but also raise significant ethical and social issues. She also referred to the complexities arising from generative artificial intelligence, such as the problem of deep fakes and regulatory challenges.

Murmu urged the graduates to balance rational scientific pursuits with traditional values and societal duties, quoting Mahatma Gandhi on the ethical practice of science. She concluded her address by encouraging the students to persevere through challenges in fundamental research, affirming its long-term benefits.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

