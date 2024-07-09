Left Menu

Student Protest in Kerala: Clash Over Plus One Seat Shortage

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) marched to the Kerala Assembly protesting the alleged shortage of plus-one seats, particularly in northern Malabar. The demonstration turned violent as police used water cannons and lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the government's handling of student issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:29 IST
Student Protest in Kerala: Clash Over Plus One Seat Shortage
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) led a march to the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, protesting the alleged shortage of plus-one seats in the northern Malabar region.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the state government of neglecting the issue affecting thousands of students, and alleged that the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI), was attacking members of rival groups on campuses.

Protestors climbed barricades, shouted slogans, and clashed with police, who used water cannons and lathi-charge to disperse them, injuring KSU state president Aloshious Xavier.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024