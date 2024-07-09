Student Protest in Kerala: Clash Over Plus One Seat Shortage
The Kerala Students Union (KSU) marched to the Kerala Assembly protesting the alleged shortage of plus-one seats, particularly in northern Malabar. The demonstration turned violent as police used water cannons and lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the government's handling of student issues.
The Kerala Students Union (KSU) led a march to the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday, protesting the alleged shortage of plus-one seats in the northern Malabar region.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the state government of neglecting the issue affecting thousands of students, and alleged that the CPI(M)'s student wing, the Students Federation of India (SFI), was attacking members of rival groups on campuses.
Protestors climbed barricades, shouted slogans, and clashed with police, who used water cannons and lathi-charge to disperse them, injuring KSU state president Aloshious Xavier.
