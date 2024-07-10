NATO's Commitment to Ukraine's Path to Euro-Atlantic Integration
A recent NATO summit draft highlights the alliance's support for Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, including potential NATO membership. The declaration remains pending agreement from all 32 NATO allies. The document asserts NATO's readiness to invite Ukraine once certain conditions are met.
The latest draft of the NATO summit declaration affirms the alliance's commitment to assisting Ukraine on its path towards full Euro-Atlantic integration, including potential NATO membership, according to a source within the alliance.
The declaration, not yet ratified by all 32 NATO allies, reiterates NATO's stance that an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance will be extended when terms are agreed upon and conditions are suitably met.
