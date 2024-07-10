Left Menu

NATO's Commitment to Ukraine's Path to Euro-Atlantic Integration

A recent NATO summit draft highlights the alliance's support for Ukraine's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, including potential NATO membership. The declaration remains pending agreement from all 32 NATO allies. The document asserts NATO's readiness to invite Ukraine once certain conditions are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:29 IST
NATO's Commitment to Ukraine's Path to Euro-Atlantic Integration
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest draft of the NATO summit declaration affirms the alliance's commitment to assisting Ukraine on its path towards full Euro-Atlantic integration, including potential NATO membership, according to a source within the alliance.

The declaration, not yet ratified by all 32 NATO allies, reiterates NATO's stance that an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance will be extended when terms are agreed upon and conditions are suitably met.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
i-Space's Rocket Launch Failure: A Setback for China's Private Aerospace

i-Space's Rocket Launch Failure: A Setback for China's Private Aerospace

 China
2
Current Health News Briefs: Ozempic Use, Mpox in DR Congo, and More

Current Health News Briefs: Ozempic Use, Mpox in DR Congo, and More

 Global
3
Indian IT Majors Gear Up for Q1 2024 Earnings Season

Indian IT Majors Gear Up for Q1 2024 Earnings Season

 India
4
Coca-Cola India and ICC: A Green Partnership at T20 World Cup 2024

Coca-Cola India and ICC: A Green Partnership at T20 World Cup 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Amplified Rossby Waves and Climate Change: Key Drivers of Intensifying Heatwaves in India

Blockchain-Powered Recycling: A Sustainable Solution for Solar Panel Waste

Combating Cyber Threats in Radiology: Robust Strategies for Ensuring Data and Patient Security

Plant-Based Nanoparticles: An Eco-Friendly Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024