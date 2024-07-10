Over One Lakh Students Fail Exams in Delhi Government Schools

In a concerning development, the Delhi Directorate of Education reported that more than one lakh ninth-grade students from Delhi government schools failed their annual examinations in the 2023-24 academic session.

Similarly, over 46,000 eighth graders and 50,000 eleventh graders also failed to pass their annual exams. This information came to light following an RTI application filed by a PTI Bhasha correspondent.

The report highlighted that with the cancellation of the 'no-detention policy,' students from class VIII to XI now face a stricter 'Promotion Policy.' Officials mentioned that students who fail have a chance to reappear for exams within two months, requiring a minimum of 25 percent marks to be promoted.

