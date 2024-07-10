Left Menu

Over One Lakh Students Fail Exams in Delhi Government Schools

In the 2023-24 academic session, over one lakh ninth-grade students in Delhi government schools failed their annual exams. Additionally, over 46,000 eighth graders and 50,000 eleventh graders could not pass. This data was revealed by the Delhi Directorate of Education through an RTI application filed by a PTI Bhasha correspondent.

In a concerning development, the Delhi Directorate of Education reported that more than one lakh ninth-grade students from Delhi government schools failed their annual examinations in the 2023-24 academic session.

Similarly, over 46,000 eighth graders and 50,000 eleventh graders also failed to pass their annual exams. This information came to light following an RTI application filed by a PTI Bhasha correspondent.

The report highlighted that with the cancellation of the 'no-detention policy,' students from class VIII to XI now face a stricter 'Promotion Policy.' Officials mentioned that students who fail have a chance to reappear for exams within two months, requiring a minimum of 25 percent marks to be promoted.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

