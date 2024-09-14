Delhi Minister Highlights Student Entrepreneurship at Business Blasters Launch

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with student entrepreneurs and praised their creativity and confidence during the official launch of Business Blasters at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

The minister explained that the programme is designed to foster entrepreneurship skills among students. This year's batch has produced remarkable innovations, including AI-based apps, eco-friendly cutlery, grass-made paper, smart plant watering systems, and organic scented candles.

Atishi highlighted that the programme allows children in schools to recognize their creativity, adding that these students will become independent innovators who can offer numerous opportunities for others. The participating student entrepreneurs shared that the programme boosted their confidence and equipped them with essential skills such as time and finance management, sales, marketing, leadership, and teamwork.

