Left Menu

Delhi Minister Highlights Student Entrepreneurship at Business Blasters Launch

Delhi Education Minister Atishi praised student entrepreneurs for their creativity and confidence during the launch of Business Blasters at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. The initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship skills. This year's projects include AI-based apps, eco-friendly cutlery, and organic scented candles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:43 IST
Delhi Minister Highlights Student Entrepreneurship at Business Blasters Launch
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday interacted with student entrepreneurs and praised their creativity and confidence during the official launch of Business Blasters at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

The minister explained that the programme is designed to foster entrepreneurship skills among students. This year's batch has produced remarkable innovations, including AI-based apps, eco-friendly cutlery, grass-made paper, smart plant watering systems, and organic scented candles.

Atishi highlighted that the programme allows children in schools to recognize their creativity, adding that these students will become independent innovators who can offer numerous opportunities for others. The participating student entrepreneurs shared that the programme boosted their confidence and equipped them with essential skills such as time and finance management, sales, marketing, leadership, and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024