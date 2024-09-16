Left Menu

Historic School's New Look: India Supports Bhaktapur's Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School

The Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School in Bhaktapur, Nepal has received a three-storey building funded by an Indian grant of NRs 11.30 million. This development forms part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation's High Impact Community Development Project. The school, founded in 1952, now boasts facilities for its 800 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:48 IST
Historic School's New Look: India Supports Bhaktapur's Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The three-storey Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School building in Bhaktapur, Nepal, was officially inaugurated on Monday. The NRs 11.30 million project was funded with Indian grant assistance under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' program, according to a statement from the Indian embassy.

This initiative, classified as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), is a result of a collaborative agreement between India and Nepal. The project underscores India's ongoing developmental support in Nepal's priority sectors. Nepalese leaders have expressed their appreciation for this continued cooperation.

Originally established as a primary school in 1952 and upgraded to a secondary school in 1995, Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School is one of the oldest educational institutions in the district. It now provides education from Nursery to 12th standard and serves around 800 students, with 45 percent being girls. The project aligns with both nations' commitment to enhancing infrastructure and uplifting communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024