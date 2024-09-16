Historic School's New Look: India Supports Bhaktapur's Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School

The three-storey Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School building in Bhaktapur, Nepal, was officially inaugurated on Monday. The NRs 11.30 million project was funded with Indian grant assistance under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' program, according to a statement from the Indian embassy.

This initiative, classified as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), is a result of a collaborative agreement between India and Nepal. The project underscores India's ongoing developmental support in Nepal's priority sectors. Nepalese leaders have expressed their appreciation for this continued cooperation.

Originally established as a primary school in 1952 and upgraded to a secondary school in 1995, Shree Mahendra Shanti Secondary School is one of the oldest educational institutions in the district. It now provides education from Nursery to 12th standard and serves around 800 students, with 45 percent being girls. The project aligns with both nations' commitment to enhancing infrastructure and uplifting communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)