Changes to Public Lending Right Scheme Simplify Process for NZ Authors

Minister of Internal Affairs, Brooke van Velden, has announced changes to the Public Lending Right (PLR) scheme that will ease administrative burdens for New Zealand authors and the National Library. The updated regulations will no longer require eligible authors to reapply annually to be part of the scheme, simplifying the process and ensuring authors don't miss out due to missed deadlines.

The PLR scheme compensates New Zealand authors for the availability of their books in the country's libraries, with payments distributed based on the number of copies held in library collections. The National Library manages the process and divides the funds among registered authors who meet eligibility requirements.

Van Velden also revealed that the time frame in which authors can challenge the reported number of their books in libraries will be brought forward. This change aims to alleviate pressure on the National Library to finalize results and process payments before year-end.

“New Zealand’s literary landscape is rich with talent, and these changes are intended to streamline the process for authors to receive fair compensation for their contributions to our libraries,” she said.