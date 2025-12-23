Left Menu

Honoring Champions: Mylapore Sports Trust Celebrates Para Table Tennis Success

Mylapore Sports Trust in Chennai held a felicitation ceremony for para table tennis athletes Baby Sahana Ravi and Nithish Y for their achievements at the Youth Asian Para Games in Dubai. The event highlighted their medal wins, praised the coaches, and emphasized the Trust's commitment to nurturing talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:12 IST
Mylapore Sports Trust (MST) of Chennai honored its top para table tennis athletes in a ceremony that celebrated their achievements at the Youth Asian Para Games 2025 in Dubai. Baby Sahana Ravi and Nithish Y were recognized for securing gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The event, attended by India's table tennis icon Sharath Kamal and other dignitaries, praised the athletes' perseverance and MST's role in fostering a strong para sports ecosystem. Athletes attributed their success to the diligent coaching staff.

MST's commitment to developing world-class talent and supporting international participation was emphasized, aiming to nurture future Olympians and enhance India's global table tennis recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

