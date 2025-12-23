Left Menu

NIA Court Orders Land Seizure of ISI Agent Ghulam Nabi Fai

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist and convicted ISI agent. The court's decision came after Fai was declared an absconder, with properties at risk of being sold, undermining legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:12 IST
NIA Court Orders Land Seizure of ISI Agent Ghulam Nabi Fai
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the seizing of property belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist linked to Pakistan's ISI.

The court authorized the attachment of over 1.5 kanals of land in Budgam district, as Fai has been non-compliant with legal notices and faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Fai's background includes a history of legal issues in the US, where he was revealed to have been an ISI operative, influencing American policy on Kashmir. His properties are now secured to prevent further legal complications.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025