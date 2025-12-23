NIA Court Orders Land Seizure of ISI Agent Ghulam Nabi Fai

In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the seizing of property belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist linked to Pakistan's ISI.

The court authorized the attachment of over 1.5 kanals of land in Budgam district, as Fai has been non-compliant with legal notices and faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Fai's background includes a history of legal issues in the US, where he was revealed to have been an ISI operative, influencing American policy on Kashmir. His properties are now secured to prevent further legal complications.