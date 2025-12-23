NIA Court Orders Land Seizure of ISI Agent Ghulam Nabi Fai
A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist and convicted ISI agent. The court's decision came after Fai was declared an absconder, with properties at risk of being sold, undermining legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the seizing of property belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist linked to Pakistan's ISI.
The court authorized the attachment of over 1.5 kanals of land in Budgam district, as Fai has been non-compliant with legal notices and faces charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Fai's background includes a history of legal issues in the US, where he was revealed to have been an ISI operative, influencing American policy on Kashmir. His properties are now secured to prevent further legal complications.
ALSO READ
Special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam orders property attachment of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai.
New South Wales Tightens Gun Laws Amid Terrorism Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir's DGP Pledges to Combat Terrorism
India-Netherlands Solidify Strategic Ties Against Terrorism
U.S. Military Strikes Halt Narco-Terrorism at Sea