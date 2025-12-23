Tragic Crash: Mexican Navy Aircraft's Humanitarian Mission Ends in Fatality

In a tragic incident off the Texas coast near Galveston, a small Mexican Navy aircraft crashed, leading to the deaths of at least five individuals, as reported by Mexico's Navy secretariat. The aircraft was on a humanitarian mission, carrying four naval personnel and four civilians.

Among the eight on board, one person is currently missing, while two survived the ordeal. The primary purpose of the aircraft's mission was providing specialized medical transport to those in need.

The Mexican authority announced that thorough investigations are underway to determine the causes behind the crash, ensuring the safety of future humanitarian efforts of such nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)