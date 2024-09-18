Left Menu

Stabbing Incident at Japanese School in China on Sensitive Anniversary

An assailant stabbed a Japanese student near a school in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, a key historical date for Sino-Japanese relations. The student was hospitalized, and the 44-year-old assailant arrested. The incident is under investigation, with Japan requesting China to prevent future attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An assailant stabbed and wounded a student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen, southern China, on Wednesday, a Chinese official said. It is the second such attack near Japanese educational facilities in recent months.

The attack, occurring on the anniversary of the 1931 Mukden Incident that triggered war between China and Japan, involved a 10-year-old Japanese student. The child was stabbed about 200 metres from the school gate and was immediately taken to hospital. The assailant, a 44-year-old man identified as Zhong, was arrested on the spot.

While the foreign ministry spokesperson did not disclose the victim's nationality, Japanese media identified the student as Japanese. The Shenzhen Japanese School's website states it serves children of Japanese nationality. Both Japan and China have expressed commitments to ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals in the country amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

