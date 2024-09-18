Stabbing Incident at Japanese School in China on Sensitive Anniversary

An assailant stabbed and wounded a student at a Japanese school in Shenzhen, southern China, on Wednesday, a Chinese official said. It is the second such attack near Japanese educational facilities in recent months.

The attack, occurring on the anniversary of the 1931 Mukden Incident that triggered war between China and Japan, involved a 10-year-old Japanese student. The child was stabbed about 200 metres from the school gate and was immediately taken to hospital. The assailant, a 44-year-old man identified as Zhong, was arrested on the spot.

While the foreign ministry spokesperson did not disclose the victim's nationality, Japanese media identified the student as Japanese. The Shenzhen Japanese School's website states it serves children of Japanese nationality. Both Japan and China have expressed commitments to ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals in the country amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)