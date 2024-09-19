Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Welcomes Termination of NSFAS Headquarters Lease

Letsie stressed that the termination of the Cape Town lease is overdue and marks a positive step toward addressing long-standing issues of mismanagement within NSFAS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:12 IST
Parliamentary Committee Welcomes Termination of NSFAS Headquarters Lease
The committee remains committed to working with NSFAS to enhance service delivery and student support across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has endorsed Higher Education and Training Minister Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane’s proposed plan to terminate the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) headquarters’ lease in Cape Town. This move is aimed at reducing operational costs and improving accessibility for students.

Committee Chairperson Tebogo Letsie expressed satisfaction with the decision, highlighting that the Cape Town office has been a contentious issue since NSFAS relocated from its previous leased premises in Wynberg to the city center. “While many students struggled with funding delays, allowances, and accommodation challenges, the entity occupied a building with scenic views,” said Letsie, underscoring the discontent.

The committee has been critical of NSFAS’s decision to position its headquarters in Cape Town, a location less accessible to the majority of students, particularly those based in Gauteng, which has the highest concentration of students. Letsie stressed that the termination of the Cape Town lease is overdue and marks a positive step toward addressing long-standing issues of mismanagement within NSFAS.

He further suggested that NSFAS offices should ideally be situated in Gauteng to serve a larger student base and advocated for the decentralization of NSFAS operations across all regions, which would improve student access to its services nationwide.

In addition to supporting the termination of the lease, the committee welcomed the upcoming opening of NSFAS’s 2025 online applications on September 20, 2024. This intake period is expected to include extensive consultations with educational institutions, stakeholders, and student organizations, ensuring a smoother application process for students in need of financial aid.

The committee remains committed to working with NSFAS to enhance service delivery and student support across the country.

 

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024