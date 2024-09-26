BHU Promotion Delay Sparks Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court has directed the vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to file a personal affidavit explaining the reasons behind the delayed promotion of Assistant Professor Dr. Sushil Kumar Dubey.

The court questioned the delay in implementing a resolution passed by the Executive Council of BHU on June 4, 2021, which approved Dubey's promotion. Despite the resolution, Dubey's promotion has been stalled for over three years.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued the order during a petition filed by Dubey, who is part of the Ayurved Department at BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences. Dubey was recommended for promotion from assistant professor stage 2 to stage 3, but the process has faced significant delays. Arguing for the BHU VC, counsel stated the matter required reconsideration based on a University Grants Commission letter from February 2021, and whether Dubey had fulfilled the requirement of five years of continuous service at stage 2 needed clarification. The court, suggesting possible deliberate inaction by the VC, has scheduled the next hearing for October 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)