David Seymour Announces Appointments to New Charter Schools Authorisation Board

Leading educator Justine Mahon to chair the Board, tasked with approving and overseeing New Zealand's new charter school model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:46 IST
David Seymour Announces Appointments to New Charter Schools Authorisation Board
Associate Education Minister David Seymour today announced his appointment to the newly established statutory Charter Schools Authorisation Board, which will play a key role in approving and overseeing the performance of charter schools in New Zealand.

Leading the Board as Chair is renowned Kiwi educator Justine Mahon, alongside six distinguished members: Catherine Isaac, Neil Paviour-Smith, Professor Elizabeth Rata, Rōpata Taylor, Dee-Ann Wolferstan, and Doran Wyatt.

A Board of Expertise and Innovation

“The Board is an integral part of the new charter school model,” said Seymour. “It will be responsible for approving new charter schools, overseeing performance, and intervening when schools are not meeting their contracted outcomes.”

Seymour emphasized the breadth of experience represented on the Board, which includes expertise in education, governance, leadership, performance management, and financial oversight. "Their collective depth of knowledge will be crucial in ensuring the success of the new charter school model."

Building on Previous Work

Seymour acknowledged that several members bring valuable experience from their work on the Charter Schools | Kura Hourua Establishment Board, which was appointed in April earlier this year. “I’d like to thank Justine, Neil, Elizabeth, Rōpata, and Doran for the sound advice they’ve provided throughout the design and implementation process of the model.”

Looking Forward to Charter School Success

The Board’s first task will be to begin approving new charter schools to open in Term 1, 2025. Minister Seymour expressed confidence in the Board's ability to lift educational outcomes for children through the new model. “I look forward to working with all the Board members as we start to see charter schools opening and enhancing learning opportunities for children across New Zealand.”

 

