Pope Francis Pressed for Concrete Action on Clerical Abuse During Belgium Visit

Pope Francis was urged by Belgium's king and premier to take decisive action on clerical sexual abuse. Their calls come amid renewed scrutiny of the Church's handling of such cases. Over 700 complaints have been lodged since 2012, pressuring the Church and government for justice and reparations.

27-09-2024 14:39 IST
Pope Francis faced strong calls from Belgium's king and premier for more decisive action addressing sexual abuse by Catholic clergy during his visit to Belgium.

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo both pressed the issue in public addresses, highlighting the Church's slow response and urging concrete steps beyond just words.

Focused on the 600th anniversary of two Catholic universities, the visit is overshadowed by fresh allegations brought to light by a TV documentary and parliamentary investigation. Pope Francis assured that the Church is working globally to combat clerical abuse through prevention programs but admitted that past actions warrant shame and forgiveness.

