Mosquito Repellent Mishap: Fire at Rajasthan Gurukul Injures Three Students
A fire at a Gurukul in Bundi, Rajasthan, caused by sparks from burning neem leaves used as mosquito repellent, injured three students. The incident took place when air circulated sparks onto foam mattresses where the students were sleeping. The injured students sustained 60% burn injuries.
In a tragic incident at a Gurukul in Bundi district, Rajasthan, three students sustained injuries after a fire broke out, allegedly due to sparks from burning neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent. The incident was reported by the police on Thursday.
According to Dei Station House Officer Babulal, the fire erupted late Wednesday night in Talawas village when sparks from the ash of neem leaves, stirred by the air from a fan and cooler, ignited foam mattresses.
Ritesh Sharma, Shivshankar Sharma, and Abhijeet Sharma, aged between 12 and 13, suffered 60% burn injuries. Gurukul teacher Suresh Sharma, who was present, quickly intervened to rescue the students but could not prevent the injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
