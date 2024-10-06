Left Menu

Families of Kashmiri Students in Iran Caught in West Asia Tensions

Families of Kashmiri youths studying in Iran are worried about the safety of their children amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The growing conflict in the region has prompted many to reconsider sending their children to Iran for education, impacting educational consultancies in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Families of hundreds of Kashmiri youths studying in Iran are gripped with anxiety over their wards' safety as West Asia faces heightened tension. Many parents are now reconsidering sending their children to Iran for studies, apprehensive about the volatile situation.

Iran has been favored by Kashmiri students for its cost-effective professional courses, but the escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah and Israel-Hamas conflicts has raised serious concerns. Iran's retaliation by firing missiles into Israel, following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, further fueled these worries.

Students' families, like Dr. Syed Shiraz, maintain constant communication to assess the situation, while education consultancies in Kashmir report a decline in applications to Iran, reflecting heightened parental anxiety. The unfolding events prompt urgent calls for government intervention to ensure the safety of overseas students.

