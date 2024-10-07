Ambros and Ruvkun: Unveiling Gene Regulation with MicroRNA

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA and its essential role in gene regulation. The prestigious announcement was made by the award body on Monday.

The Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, responsible for selecting the winners, will present the prize, totaling 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.1 million). As customary, the Medicine Nobel kicks off the annual announcements of the coveted prizes in science, literature, and peace.

Created by Alfred Nobel, inventor and businessman, the Nobel Prizes have been bestowed since 1901. The prizes in Science, Literature, and Economics are awarded in separate fields, with only the Peace Prize being awarded in Oslo, reflecting historical political ties. Past recipients have made significant contributions, including the 1904 winner Ivan Pavlov and penicillin discoverer Alexander Fleming, co-winner in 1945.

(With inputs from agencies.)