Left Menu

Ambros and Ruvkun: Unveiling Gene Regulation with MicroRNA

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering microRNA, impacting gene regulation. The Nobel Prizes, established by Alfred Nobel's will, honor achievements in science, literature, and peace. The awards are steeped in tradition, culminating in ceremonies on December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:12 IST
Ambros and Ruvkun: Unveiling Gene Regulation with MicroRNA

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA and its essential role in gene regulation. The prestigious announcement was made by the award body on Monday.

The Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, responsible for selecting the winners, will present the prize, totaling 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.1 million). As customary, the Medicine Nobel kicks off the annual announcements of the coveted prizes in science, literature, and peace.

Created by Alfred Nobel, inventor and businessman, the Nobel Prizes have been bestowed since 1901. The prizes in Science, Literature, and Economics are awarded in separate fields, with only the Peace Prize being awarded in Oslo, reflecting historical political ties. Past recipients have made significant contributions, including the 1904 winner Ivan Pavlov and penicillin discoverer Alexander Fleming, co-winner in 1945.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024