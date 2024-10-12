Left Menu

Ecole Polytechnique Fortifies Ties with IITs, Strengthening Indo-French Academic Relations

Ecole Polytechnique, a prestigious French institution, signed agreements with IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay to enhance knowledge exchange. The collaboration was reaffirmed during Laura Chaubard's visit to India. This aligns with previous partnerships and aims to deepen research and educational cooperation, potentially involving IISc-Bangalore too.

Ecole Polytechnique, a leading French educational institution, has inked significant agreements with two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), namely IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay, to foster knowledge exchange. This development was confirmed during the visit of Laura Chaubard, President and Director General of Ecole Polytechnique, to India from October 7-11, as per the French Embassy.

The institution, founded in 1794, is globally recognized for its excellence in science and technology education and research. Chaubard highlighted the importance of these collaborations, emphasizing their potential to elevate the global research landscape. Discussions were also held about possible collaboration with IISc-Bangalore.

Ecole Polytechnique, part of the Institut Polytechnique de Paris, ranks highly in global education standings. It aims to strengthen its connections with leading Indian universities, welcoming approximately 80 Indian students annually, and looks to expand these ties further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

