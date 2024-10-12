Balancing Faith and Education: Calls for Madrassa Reform

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a report criticizing the operation of madrassas outside the Right to Education (RTE) Act's purview. According to the commission, this has negatively impacted children's access to quality education.

The report, titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', claims that madrassas lack the formal educational structure essential for adequate learning, focusing predominantly on religious instruction. Consequently, students are left disadvantaged against their peers in mainstream schools.

NCPCR suggests urgent reforms, including halting state funding unless compliance with the RTE Act is achieved and separating religious and formal education, to uphold every child's right to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)