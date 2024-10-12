Left Menu

Balancing Faith and Education: Calls for Madrassa Reform

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has raised concerns over madrassas' compliance with the Right to Education Act. Their report highlights how exemptions have deprived children of quality education. Recommendations include halting state funding and ensuring religious and formal education coexist separately.

  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a report criticizing the operation of madrassas outside the Right to Education (RTE) Act's purview. According to the commission, this has negatively impacted children's access to quality education.

The report, titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', claims that madrassas lack the formal educational structure essential for adequate learning, focusing predominantly on religious instruction. Consequently, students are left disadvantaged against their peers in mainstream schools.

NCPCR suggests urgent reforms, including halting state funding unless compliance with the RTE Act is achieved and separating religious and formal education, to uphold every child's right to quality education.

