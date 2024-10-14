Diplomatic Fallout: India-Canada Tensions Escalate
The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have intensified as India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its envoy in response to accusations tied to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. Both countries have clashed over the accusations, highlighting issues of trust and influence.
India has expelled six Canadian diplomats and withdrawn its own envoy from the country in a sharp escalation of diplomatic tensions with Canada.
This decision follows Canada's move to name various Indian officials as 'persons of interest' in an ongoing investigation, heightening suspicions and straining relations between the two nations.
Canada accuses India of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader, a charge India staunchly denies, asserting that political agendas are at play. The tensions risk affecting broader diplomatic and trade dynamics, as both nations wrestle with regional influence and security concerns.
