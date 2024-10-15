Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Dim Punjab's Canadian Dreams

As diplomatic tensions escalate between India and Canada, Punjabi families face uncertainty over visas and future plans. Many students, like Kunal Saini, reconsider their higher education goals, while others worry about meeting relatives abroad. Economic and social implications are emerging across Punjab due to souring international relations.

The strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada have forced many families in Punjab to reconsider their plans. Students like Kunal Saini from Hoshiarpur find their ambitions of studying in Canada overshadowed by uncertainty. His sister, already in Canada, reports stricter regulations further complicating their situations.

A recent move by India to expel Canadian diplomats marks another low in relations, with both countries pulling high-ranking officials. Such developments stoke fear among Punjabis with relatives abroad or those hoping to pursue studies in Canada. The Canadian government's new restrictions on work hours for international students only add to these worries.

Economic apprehension is also on the rise in Punjab, particularly in regions like Doaba, where business often surges with NRI visits. With potential delays or deferrals in travel plans due to visa issues, local economic activities, tied to this seasonal influx, face possible downturns.

